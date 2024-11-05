5 Dog Breeds That Thrive In Small Spaces

If You Live In A Tiny Space, You Can Still Have A Dog!

Just because you live in a small space doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the love and companionship that a furry best friend can provide.

You Probably Might Not Want To Get A German Shepherd Though

Of course, it is true that some dog breeds require more room to roam. That’s why a 75-pound German Shepherd might not be the best pup for your 400-square-foot New York City apartment.

But Here Are 5 Dog Breeds That Do Great In Small Spaces

But, there is no need to fret– because there are still plenty of dog breeds out there that actually thrive in compact environments. So below, we’ve included the top 5 dog breeds you shouldn’t worry about adding to your family if you live in an apartment or tiny home.

French Bulldog

Charming, easy-going, and compact, French Bulldogs are the epitome of small-space living. They have low energy levels, which makes them very well-suited for apartment life and short walks on the sidewalk.

French Bulldogs are also known for their affectionate nature– making them the perfect snuggle buddies and companions in big cities.

Adult Frenchies generally weigh between 20 and 28 pounds, which means that if your living space allows dogs under 30 pounds, you are good to go!

It is crucial to note, though, that French Bulldogs tend to suffer from health problems– including but not limited to ear infections, conjunctivitis, and skin fold dermatitis. So, be sure to do your due diligence when opting to adopt a Frenchie and be prepared for potential veterinary bills.

Pug

Much like French Bulldogs, Pugs do not need huge backyards in order to be content. Instead, these compact furry friends only reach between 14 and 18 pounds in adulthood and are known for their playful, loving demeanor.

Pugs are also adaptable to a variety of situations and tend to surprise their owners with their quirky antics. That’s why, with a pug by your side, your living space will always be lively and fun.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

These royal pups get their name for a reason: they are ideal companions for individuals who enjoy chilling like royalty.

This laid-back breed is friendly, affectionate, and easily adapts to both city and country living. So, if you love escaping the city on weekends, you can happily bring your pup along.

Ranging from 10 to 18 pounds as adults, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are small with a quiet nature to match. That’s why they are ideal apartment dwellers– especially for people who work from home and require a bit of peace in their living space.

Daschund

Everyone loves Daschunds. Their long bodies and short legs are extremely unique from other dog breeds, and they often have a quirky personality to match.

Daschunds are tiny pups with big personalities. They are also curious, intelligent, and insanely loving– which will help keep you occupied and entertained for hours on end.

Plus, these furry friends only grow to be between 16 and 32 pounds– making them the perfect city living companion.

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are one of the most famous tiny dog breeds– and for good reason. These little pups are actually the smallest breed you can find, which makes them the obvious choice for compact living spaces.

But don’t let their size fool you– because Chihuahuas have personalities that are larger than life.

The best part, though, is that these tiny dogs are insanely loyal and require very little exercise. So, you won’t have to spend hours walking outside after a long day at work.

Oh, did I mention they usually only weigh between two and six pounds in adulthood? How adorable!