Her Stepmom Tricked Her Into Going On A Date With A Guy Easily Twice Her Age, And Then He Paid Her $50 To Try To Kiss Her

Six months ago, this 21-year-old girl came out to her family and owned up to only being interested in dating girls.

Overall, her loved ones were wonderful about the news she shared with them, but her 46-year-old stepmom Angela can’t understand why she doesn’t like boys.

Angela believes that she’s only this way because she has yet to meet Mr. Perfect, and Angela’s convinced she’s going through “a phase.”

She’s tried to talk to Angela, but that gets her nowhere. Instead, Angela sets her up on dates, and she goes on them to be polite. Not everybody is great at handling confrontation, and for her, this is the easiest route to take.

A couple of minutes in, she will explain to her date how she’s only interested in girls, and then she leaves.

But a week ago, Angela shocked her by saying she was finally setting her up with a girl. Saturday was the date, and it did dawn on her that this wasn’t easily escapable like the previous dates, which happened at a coffee shop.

No, this time, Angela selected a very upscale restaurant because she was that convinced the date would go great.

When Saturday came, she made her way to the restaurant, even though it wasn’t a spot she would ever want to have a first date at.

“The server led me to my table, and my heart sank,” she explained. “At our table, instead of a girl, as my stepmother had promised, sat a man, at least forty, maybe fifty.”

