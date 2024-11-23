A Juror Kept Playing Crossword Puzzles, So A Mistrial Was Announced In The Case Of A Woman Accused Of Encouraging Her Son To Murder The Mother Of His Kids

A mistrial has been announced in the case of Sheila Agee, a woman accused of encouraging her son, Keith Agee, to kill the mother of his children, 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims, in August 2023.

Brooklyn had been working at Home Depot on Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida, when Keith, her ex-boyfriend, visited the store to murder her.

During his December 2023 trial, Keith testified that he’d been at work in Alabama on August 11 when he received a call from a medical office saying that he’d tested positive for a transmitted disease. At that point, he reportedly left his job, drove to his grandmother’s home to get his firearm, and traveled to Pensacola.

Upon arriving at Home Depot at approximately 1:30 p.m., Keith walked down aisle 52 and shot Brooklyn at least seven times. Two other employees sustained gunshot wounds as well.

Brooklyn was found deceased in the aisle. Keith ultimately fled the store, got into a silver four-door sedan, and drove toward Duval Street. He later turned himself in to the police.

He was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery. In December, he was sentenced to life behind bars after being convicted of murder.

Keith claimed to feel “enraged, betrayed, and hurt” following the phone call regarding his diagnosis and wanted to “get revenge” on Brooklyn.

Yet it’s important to note that Bridgette Jensen, who was a prosecutor on Keith’s case as well as his mother’s, pointed out how Keith tested negative for any transmitted disease during his trial.

Sheila went on trial more recently as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released text messages Sheila allegedly sent her son before Brooklyn’s murder. Police claim that she encouraged her son to carry out the crime.

