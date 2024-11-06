It’s Pretty Easy To Tell When Your Partner Is Acting Off

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. After entering a relationship, introducing your new partner to your friends and family, and getting to know each other on a deep level, it’s pretty easy to tell when something is “off.”

You may suddenly get this anxious pit in your stomach because your partner is acting differently, but you can’t quite put your finger on why. In these instances, it’s possible that your partner is simply stressed out, dealing with things like family problems or work exhaustion.

But Being Broken Up With Is Never Simple

But if the behavior persists and encompasses more than one red flag, it might be a sign that you’re about to get dumped. Being broken up with is obviously never fun or easy.

It can even be tempting to ignore the shift in your relationship out of the hope that things will magically return to normal.

Here Are 6 Signs You’re About To Get Dumped And How To Handle It

Ignorance isn’t always bliss, though, especially if it leads you to be blindsided with a split. So, here are some telltale signs that a breakup may be in your future and how to address the situation head-on.

They’ve Gone Incommunicado

The most common indicator that your partner is preparing to break up with you is a drop off in communication (or a change in how they talk to you).

Out of the blue, they might be calling or texting you less. They may also start canceling plans and declining to make new ones.

And when you actually talk, the conversations are, well, different. Pet names are no longer included, and any hints of affection are long gone. Your partner could seem cold, withdrawn, or uninterested, no matter how hard you try to break down their newly erected wall.

Your Relationship Is Devoid Of Romance

On a similar note, you may notice a decrease in romance whenever you’re together. Your partner might no longer reach for your hand, cuddle up to you, or even try to be close to you at all.

Kissing and hugging feel more like a formality than a desire, and it becomes apparent that your partner is not experiencing those warm, fuzzy emotions for you anymore. Sadly, this might suggest a breakup is on the horizon for you two.

Their Plans Don’t Include The Both Of You

You and your partner might’ve talked about your holiday celebrations together, planned a vacation for next summer, or even daydreamed about moving in or tying the knot one day.

Then, in the blink of an eye, these future plans have vanished from their radar. They might call off spending the holidays together or rethink that summer trip.

Plus, when your partner talks about the future, you may notice they aren’t mentioning or including you at all. The previous “we” has turned into “me,” and it could signal your partner intends to distance themself from you.

They’re Glued To Their Phone

Practically everyone uses their phones a bit too much nowadays in the wake of constant online distractions. But, leading up to a breakup, this usage can skyrocket, and it’s usually for one of two reasons.

First, they may be trying to avoid you, seeking distractions in any form, from social media to online games. Facing you and the issues in your relationship is terrifying, and they are literally retreating to steer clear of confrontation.

Or, and this is a tough pill to swallow, they may have found someone else. Has your partner been turning away from you to hide their screen when they text? Are they walking into other rooms to take phone calls and refusing to let you go on their device? These are significant signs that they’re up to something no good and are already moving on.

They’ve Changed Their Appearance

When you’re in a relationship, you truly get to know your partner and their habits. So, if they randomly change their grooming, fitness, or look for no apparent reason, it can mean there’s trouble in paradise.

Did your partner go out and buy a brand-new wardrobe or change their hair? Have they begun hitting the gym or trying a new diet to get in shape?

You already loved them the way they were. So, the unexpected changes could imply they’re getting ready to move on (or have already found someone new).

They’re Picking Fights For Seemingly No Reason

Bottled-up emotions are bound to escape at some point, and if your partner has been hiding their true feelings about your relationship’s longevity, you may notice some emotional outbursts.

If you’re getting into unnecessary arguments frequently over trivial matters without any obvious reason, your partner might be taking their pent-up frustrations out on you. Or, they could be trying to create some ammunition to serve as the rationale for breaking up with you at a later date.

You Think Your Partner Is Going To Dump You. Now What?

It’s important to note that every single relationship is different, and spotting some signs isn’t always the final determiner. The only way to be sure of what’s going on is to talk to your partner.

Think about it as having an honest conversation, not a confrontation. Don’t start by throwing out accusations or playing the blame game.

Rather, you can keep the discussion focused on you in the beginning. Tell your partner about how their previous behavior made you feel back when they were still communicating, being affectionate, etc.

Ask If Something’s Bothering Them

Then, acknowledge how there has been a shift in your relationship and flat-out ask if anything is bothering them. You may be shocked to learn that some outside stressor is the cause of their behavioral changes. On the flip side, your partner might express their concerns about your relationship. Try to hear them out completely, and if you want to work through the issues they voiced together, tell them that.

It’s possible that your partner simply isn’t interested in continuing as a couple anymore, and if that’s the case, you shouldn’t try to deny their feelings or change their mind. Delaying a breakup that your partner really wants will only build resentment, not fix your relationship.

Remember that the right person for you will fight for your relationship, and splitting up will allow you to find that special someone out there.