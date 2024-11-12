Archaeologists Uncovered A Large Viking Age Burial Ground In Sweden With 139 Graves, Some Shaped Like Ships

More than a hundred graves with several mounds shaped like ships were discovered in a Viking Age cemetery in southwestern Sweden.

Archaeologists came across the burial ground in 2017 while investigating an earlier Stone Age settlement in the village of Tvååker, which is located in the Varberg Municipality.

Excavations were carried out between 2017 and 2019 in advance of road construction. So far, the archaeologists have identified a total of 139 cremation graves at the burial ground, but it is possible that the site is much larger.

“We have calculated that we have only excavated six percent of the burial ground,” said Petra Nordin, project manager at Arkeologema, part of the National Historical Museums.

The cemetery had been lost to time because the land was plowed to create pastures. During the excavations, the researchers uncovered the remains of humans and animals, ceramic vessels, metal accessories, and large stones arranged around three graves in the shape of a boat.

These graves were referred to as “ship-shaped stone settings.” There was also a burial mound shaped like a ship.

The stone settings are a type of grave marker or memorial that dates back to the Viking Age and earlier. They have been found in Scandinavia and other parts of northern Europe.

They are made up of large stones placed on the ground in the outline of a ship. Sometimes, they even reached up to hundreds of feet in length.

In addition, they symbolized the journey to the afterlife, as ships were seen as vessels that carried the dead into the next life.

