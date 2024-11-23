Beneath The Teotihuacan Pyramid, The Remains Of 2,000-Year-Old Flower Offerings Were Found In A Tunnel

Beneath the Teotihuacan pyramid in Mexico, the remains of 2,000-year-old flower offerings were discovered within an underground tunnel.

The pyramid is in the ancient city of Teotihuacan, which is located just northeast of what is now Mexico City.

When the pyramid was first built, it stood 75 feet tall, making it taller than ancient Egypt’s Sphinx of Giza.

It is part of the Temple of the Feathered Serpent, dedicated to Quetzalcoatl, a serpent deity who was worshipped in Mesoamerica.

Archaeologists found four flower bouquets 59 feet below the ground in the deepest part of the tunnel.

They were laid under a pile of wood that was set on fire. It was the first time that well-preserved plant materials were uncovered in the city’s ruins.

Next to the bouquets, there were pottery pieces and a sculpture of Tlaloc, a god associated with fertility and rainfall.

The bouquets were likely part of a ritual that was performed in the tunnel. They were still tied with cotton ropes.

Each bouquet varies in the number of flowers. One bouquet contained 40 flowers, while another had 60 flowers.

