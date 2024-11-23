Her Husband’s Having An Affair With Their 19-Year-Old Babysitter, And A Black Pedicure Tipped Her Off

Eight years ago, this 35-year-old woman married her 39-year-old husband, and they have been together for a decade in total.

A year ago, they began trying to find a babysitter to help them with their two sons since they both have full-time jobs.

A neighbor of theirs mentioned their daughter Maggie was potentially up for the position, so Maggie came by to meet them.

Maggie not only seemed accountable, but she was available to flex around their schedules, so they hired her.

“I never once was insecure about Maggie’s looks or worried about my husband being attracted to her,” she explained.

“Maggie did a great job taking care of our sons. We were both happy with her. Around last July, I started to get suspicious because of how my husband and Maggie would talk with each other. I came home one day to find my husband making Maggie laugh uncontrollably.”

“I tried to forget about it because I felt like I was becoming jealous of this younger woman. It stayed in the back of my head after that. The second sign was when I was changing the sheets in our guest bedroom; I found strands of blonde hair.”

She’s a brunette, and not a single member of their family is blonde. The people who slept in that bed last are her in-laws, who aren’t blonde.

Maggie is literally the only person who comes into her home who does have blonde hair, but she figured perhaps Maggie took a nap, so that explained the hair.

