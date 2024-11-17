Everything You Need To Know About The History Of The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Millions of people flock to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City every single year.

Over 50,000 lights and a stunning Swarovski star decorate this Big Apple icon, illuminating Manhattan for the holiday season.

But did you know that this world-renowned tradition was actually started back in 1931 by Rockefeller Center employees?

That December, the workers decided to pool their money and purchase a 20-foot high balsam fir. They adorned the Christmas tree using handmade garlands crafted by their families and ultimately gave way to one of New York’s largest tourist attractions.

In 1933, Rockefeller Center turned the Christmas tree into an annual tradition and held the first-ever tree lighting ceremony.

Not long afterward, the famous ice skating rink on the Plaza was opened in 1936, and during the 1950s, the tree lighting ceremony was broadcast on television for the first time.

Since then, kids and adults alike have both visited Manhattan and tuned in from the comfort of their homes to watch the ceremony, which takes place on the first Wednesday after Thanksgiving each year.

The massive trees are typically Norwegian spruces that are at least 75 feet tall and selected from the states of New York, Pennsylvania, or Connecticut. They are transported to the Big Apple, and installation occurs during mid-to-late November.

Workers only began using scaffolding to decorate the Rockefeller Center tree during the 1950s. Prior to then, it took over 20 men a total of 10 days of work to set up the holiday landmark.

