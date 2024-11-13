Flowers May Suddenly Wilt To Recycle Resources From Fading Blooms And Fuel Future Growth, Increasing Their Chance Of Survival Next Season

Have you ever bought a fresh bouquet of perky flowers only to have the blooms randomly slump over like they’ve had a rough day? You might wonder what nutrients they’re lacking or if you possibly purchased a bad batch.

But wilting flowers do not always signal poor plant health, nor is it just an act of petal drama. Their sudden droopiness is actually the result of an intricate process in plants.

A team of researchers has shown that plants recycle resources from fading blooms to fuel future growth and reproduction, increasing the chances of survival down the line.

“Our research delivers the first direct demonstration that plants can salvage resources from wilting flowers and reuse these resources to promote future reproduction,” said Graham Pyke, the lead author of the study and a professor from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

These resources include the energy and essential elements from the petals, such as carbohydrates, nitrogen, and phosphorus.

The study lasted for three years and focused on a perennial plant species called Blandfordia grandiflora, commonly known as Christmas Bells.

The plant blooms in December, boasting colorful red and yellow flowers. It is native to eastern Australia and is sold in local and international flower markets. Commercially grown stems produce a range of two to a dozen flowers or more.

“Our research takes place on a plantation containing several hectares of native wet health where Christmas bells flower quite profusely, along with a commercial shade house,” said Pyke.

The team used multiple techniques to control flower wilting and pollination. Then, they checked the effect on re-flowering and seed pollination.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.