He Makes At Least $40,000 A Month Renting Exotic Cars, But He Hates His Clients

Four or five years ago, this guy began renting his pickup truck and Porsche GT4 on Turo, and it quickly turned into the basis of his exotic car business.

He’s located on the West Coast and lives in what he says is the biggest market for luxury car rentals in the country.

He also has houses, boats, and watches that he rents out. All in, he makes $40,000 to $50,000 in profit every month.

He hardly works over 40 hours each week, and he brings in so much cash that his wife is a stay-at-home mom.

“I love what I do because it lets [me] own very nice things without having to pay for them out of my own pocket, but I’ve begun to despise my clientele,” he explained.

“The rapper in the G wagon you see on Instagram is renting it from me for $899 a day. Then they film their music videos on my boat for $3,000 a day and then pretend to live in my houses that I rent to them for $1,000 a night. The iced-out Patek he’s wearing is another $1,500 a day to rent.”

“The finance guru in the 911 you see on TikTok with the full gold Rolex has rented both from me on a weekly basis for $2,500.”

He understands that whole mindset of money attracting, well, money. He knows his clients rent certain things from him so they can appear showy and make their own businesses more successful by coming across as rich.

While he gets it, he hates his clients. The reasons why they rent these lavish, luxury products are what bother him.

