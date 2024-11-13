He And His Fiancée Used Their Wedding Money To Save A Dog Found Hit By A Car On Halloween Night

Dylan McCay and Emily Roberts are engaged, and they have been saving up for their wedding day. On Halloween night, they gave up all that money that was supposed to go to their special day so that they could save a dog found hit by a car.

Back on October 31st, Dylan and Emily saw a post on Facebook about the dog, located 20 minutes away from where they live in Arkansas, so Dylan jumped into his car to see if he could help.

“I gathered towels and blankets and sped to the location. As I drove, I prayed that someone had already been able to assist her and that I had driven out there as a precaution,” Dylan wrote on a GoFundMe page.

The poor dog had been hit, but the driver of that car drove off without stopping. Dylan said that since it had been raining throughout the day, the dog was soaking wet.

As Dylan got closer and spotted the dog, he could tell her back legs were coated in blood and seemed to both be broken.

Some good samaritans stopped to help Dylan get the dog in his car and locate the closest emergency clinic.

“She was shivering and coughing. Despite her life-threatening injuries, she did not whine; she did not growl,” Dylan said.

“She tried to crawl towards me and laid her head on my lap. Once getting this wonderful girl to the hospital, it was discovered that she was not microchipped.”

“What that means is that if an owner never came forward, all medical expenses would fall on me. I decided in that moment that I would do whatever was necessary to help this puppy. She deserved a chance at life.”

