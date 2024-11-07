Giant White Tube Worms Are Thriving In Hydrothermal Vent Cavities Beneath The Seafloor Near The Galápagos Islands

Beneath the seafloor on the East Pacific Rise, an ocean ridge where several tectonic plates meet, giant white worms and other creatures are thriving in the cavities of hydrothermal vents.

Previously, scientists thought microbes and viruses were the only life forms that existed in such confined spaces and inhospitable environments. However, a deep-sea exploration conducted by Schmidt Ocean Institute last year revealed that giant tube worms live there as well.

“Here we report, to our knowledge for the first time, the discovery of animals excavated from fluid-filled, shallow cavities in the sub-seafloor of deep-sea hydrothermal vents,” wrote the researchers of the study.

“While the sub-seafloor microbial and viral biosphere at deep-sea vents has been described, we show that animal life also exists in this shallow rocky sub-seafloor province.”

The tube worms reached up to eight inches long for one species (Oasisia alvinae) and over 19 inches long for another (Riftia pachyptila).

The white worms were crammed between slabs of solidified lava along the East Pacific Rise, located near the Galápagos Islands off the coast of South America.

Initially, the researchers had been looking for the larvae of tube worms and other creatures in the hydrothermal vents. They suspected that the creatures colonized the vents from inside the Earth’s crust.

Hydrothermal vents typically form in volcanically active areas when water seeping through cracks in the seafloor meets magma and erupts into boiling hot fluid that is rich with minerals. The fluid attracts animals that depend on microbes to convert minerals into energy.

However, the process of how these ecosystems sustain themselves over multiple generations, particularly how these vent communities utilize larvae, is unclear.

