He’s Upset That He Went On A Wonderful First Date With A Girl Who Led Him On

If someone’s out there on a dating app, it’s reasonable to assume that they’re ready to invest their time, energy, and attention into some type of romantic connection.

Even if they’re not looking to get serious, you think they’re looking for something after going through the effort of essentially advertising themselves online.

This 30-year-old guy went out on a truly wonderful first date with a girl the same age as him over the weekend.

They met on a dating app, and they spent quite a bit of time chatting before organizing their first date.

“We met up for a nature walk, and then she suggested getting a drink after, which led to another and then to dinner,” he explained.

“We said we’d do something again at the end, made out a bit, and then drove off separately. [The] whole date lasted like 6/7 hours.”

“She text[ed] straight after to say she had a really good time and that dinner was on her next time, so I’m thinking it went well and that she’s keen.”

The following day, he responded and threw out a suggestion for date two. However, he was disappointed when she didn’t respond after more than 24 hours.

Finally, she replied by saying she’s got far too much going on in her life to actually be dating anyone.

