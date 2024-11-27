Hedgehogs Are Declining In Europe And They’re At Risk Of Going Extinct

Piotr Krzeslak - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Sadly, the European hedgehog is now officially in decline across Europe. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has recently categorized the hedgehog as “near threatened” on their red list for Europe.

According to the IUCN, the hedgehog is at risk of going extinct. Something must be done to prevent their population from vanishing altogether.

The assessment report that led to the status change for the species was written by Sophie Lund Rasmussen, a Danish hedgehog expert and a researcher at Aalborg University, as well as Abigail Gazzard, the Program Officer for the IUCN SSC Small Mammal Specialist Group.

“I find it extremely sad and deeply worrying that even an animal as cherished and popular as the hedgehog is disappearing from the wild. It is a species that people really want to take care of, so what does it tell us about the state of nature in general,” said Lund Rasmussen.

The European hedgehog is an iconic species. In 2013, it was voted as the most emblematic mammal in the U.K.

Over the past 10 years, Lund Rasmussen and Gazzard have found evidence of decline in hedgehog populations of more than 30 percent in multiple European countries, including Norway, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

The cause of the shrinking hedgehog population can be traced back to human activity. For instance, traffic accidents have fatal consequences for hedgehogs, killing up to a third of the population every year.

The hedgehog’s primary defense strategy is to curl up into a spiny ball to deter predators, which doesn’t offer much protection in the face of a heavy, fast-moving vehicle.

In addition, intensive farming and urban development are destroying their natural habitats. Hedgehogs also suffer a lot of deadly mishaps in gardens, where they are valued visitors because they eat a variety of pests that harm plants.

Piotr Krzeslak – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The oldest hedgehog in the world, Thorvald, who was 16 years old, was killed by dog bites. Plus, research has shown that some robot lawnmowers can be a hazard to hedgehogs.

Pesticide use in both agricultural and private garden settings poses a significant threat as well. Pesticides reduce the number of insects that make up a large part of the hedgehog’s diet and can also directly poison the animal.

“Our gardens are where the battle to save the hedgehogs will be fought. They live close to us, and by teaching the Danes how to make their gardens hedgehog-friendly, we can improve the living conditions and chances of survival of these charismatic and highly beneficial animals,” said Lund Rasmussen.

To create safer habitats for hedgehogs, gardeners can refrain from using pesticides that will eliminate their food supply, allow gardens to grow wild to attract insects, and provide shelter through log piles or special hedgehog houses.