She Canceled Thanksgiving After Her Sister Handed Out A List Of Rules She Wanted Their Family To Follow

This 32-year-old woman hosts Thanksgiving every year for her whole family, and the tradition started five years ago when she moved into her home.

She describes the holiday season in her household as “chaotic” and “messy,” but she says that adds to how charming it is.

Well, her 29-year-old sister decided that there should be a list of rules for their family to follow this Thanksgiving.

Initially, she figured her sister meant rules around who was making what dish or who would pitch in to clean up the dishes.

But no, her sister came to her house a week ago, armed with printed-out versions of what she deemed the “Family Code of Conduct.”

Her sister passed out copies to everyone in their family and said everyone had to not only read the documents but sign them prior to showing up on Thanksgiving day.

Her sister included things like nobody should overlap their dinner table discussion before outlining a guide to how they can take turns speaking like they’re part of “a respectful debate club.”

Her sister banned all controversial things, as well as political chatter. Her sister said she would be the one to ultimately decide if a subject was too inflammatory.

Her sister wrote that everyone needed to dress “smart casual” as their holiday pictures have to “reflect well” on all of them.

And finally, her sister assigned a seat to everyone at the table in a way that reflected “optimal personality compatibility.”

“She was completely serious,” she explained. “When I laughed and said, “You can’t be serious,” she accused me of “not taking her efforts to improve family dynamics seriously.”

“I told her I wasn’t going to enforce a code of conduct at my house and that if she wanted to micromanage Thanksgiving, she could host it herself.”

“She doubled down, saying I was being ungrateful and stubborn. I canceled hosting, and now the family is mad at me. My mom thinks I should’ve just humored her for the day, while my brother (35M) is refusing to go anywhere unless “no one tries to draft a holiday constitution.”

“I’m torn. Was I wrong for standing my ground, or should I have let her run the day to keep the peace?”

