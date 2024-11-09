Her Brother’s Kids Stole $500 And Jewelry From Her, So She’s Not Getting Them Christmas Presents This Year

In this 36-year-old woman’s family, they have a tradition of shopping for Christmas presents on the early side: November 8th, to be exact.

They do this so that if someone wants something in particular, it can be purchased before it potentially goes out of stock. Everyone writes down their Christmas list, and it’s shared throughout their family.

Now, she and her 38-year-old sister-in-law previously had a decent relationship, but that all ended last Thanksgiving.

She hosted a party for the holiday at her house, and it was a wonderful time. As the night came to an end, she went to her bedroom to grab the $500 she put aside for her uncle’s birthday present.

She placed the cash inside her jewelry box, and it was gone, along with some of her jewelry, so she knew someone went in there and stole from her.

She has cameras in her house, so she reviewed the footage to find out what happened. She caught her sister-in-law’s kids on camera going into her room and closing the door, so she was convinced they stole the cash.

She then found out that her sister-in-law asked her kids to steal from her, which was confusing since she’s always been there for her sister-in-law.

Her sister-in-law finally fessed up and confessed to needing the money, but later on, when her brother was present, her sister-in-law pretended in front of him that she never said those words.

“I told my brother about the situation, and he told me they would never do something like that, and they’re just kids,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.