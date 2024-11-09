He Regrets Telling Everyone That He Won The Lottery And He Gets $800,000 A Year

Seven years ago, this man actually won the lottery, and he was shocked when he found out. After confirming his winnings, he began telling everyone in his life, assuming they would be excited for him.

He thought he had the best support system someone could dream of, so that’s why he didn’t hold back and keep his winnings a secret.

His loved ones were thrilled for a moment, but then they jumped right to asking him to give them all money.

He gets a little under $800,000 every year, considering the profits he collects off investments he’s made, coupled with his annuity.

His family members and friends quickly told other people about his winnings, and he received 10 calls daily from various individuals seeking money.

“My favorite was the sister of my coworker saying she needed rent money and a friend asking me to buy them a 20k ring for a girl he had been dating only for a few months, and she was [sleeping with] other guys on the side,” he explained.

“Some people successfully used me, and I cut them off. I still helped some people, but I had to cut them off because they were asking me for money only to give it to others or using the money for something different.”

“It was very traumatic. I even had a therapist try to rip me off by asking me for a cash tip after our sessions.”

There was a time when he spent more money on people in his life over prioritizing himself. He has more money than he could possibly need, but any time he gives it away, it just brings him headaches.

