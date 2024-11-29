Her Dad Pulled Strings To Get Her Boyfriend Fired After She Said She Wants To Marry Him

For as far back as she can remember, this 23-year-old girl and her dad have had a rocky relationship. Her dad subscribes to the idea that it’s better for people to be afraid of you than love you, including your children.

Now, she met her 24-year-old boyfriend, Tom, during her freshman year of college, and they have been dating for five years. Tom is her best friend, and she adores him.

Tom is exceptionally close to his family members, and he was hoping to impress her loved ones when it came time for them to meet.

Her mom thinks Tom is wonderful, and Tom likes to bake her mom banana bread whenever he spends time with her. Tom also pitches in around the house, helping her mom with handyman projects.

Her little siblings are also fans of Tom since he plays video games with her brother and gossips with her little sisters, who love talking about what’s going on at school.

“He’ll help me sneak my siblings out to Sonic for late-night milkshakes,” she explained. “Everyone loves being around him because he is a good man and has taken the time to form relationships with them.”

“However, my dad has barely ever spoken to him. Over the years, I’ve asked him to engage with Tom more, but he refused. Tom has tried very hard to connect with my dad, and I told him not to take it personally and that my dad is just like that.”

“I came to my breaking point one day when I casually mentioned that Tom and I are considering getting married soon. My dad told me that there is no chance…that I should consider marrying anyone until he got to know him. I asked my dad why he was just now showing an interest in getting to know Tom since we’ve literally been dating for years. He told me that there was no point in getting to know him before since he didn’t think Tom was ‘worth talking to.'”

She responded to her dad that he couldn’t determine if Tom was worthy of a conversation since he never bothered trying to speak to him.

Her dad absolutely freaked out on her and called her disrespectful, stupid, and naive. He yelled that she wasn’t able to make a choice to marry Tom (since it was a life-changing decision) without him weighing in.

She started screaming back at her dad, as she was tired of him ignoring her feelings. She shouted that she’s an adult, and he isn’t allowed to have an opinion on who she loves since he doesn’t know anything about her.

She added that Tom is a far better man than him and that he owes her an apology if he expects her to ever speak to him again. She was furious when she left but proud of herself for standing her ground.

Hours later, she stopped by to see Tom so she could fill him in on the blowout fight. When she got to Tom’s place, he informed her that he had been fired that day from his tech job.

She questioned Tom about why he was let go, and he said he had no idea, as he was not provided a reason for the termination. HR simply showed up and made him leave the building.

“A few minutes later, my dad calls me, and I let it go to voicemail,” she added. “He said that I left him no choice and that he needed to show me that I was wrong.”

“Turns out my dad is good buddies with someone in HR at Tom’s workplace, and he was fired at my dad’s request. My dad has never acted like this, to my knowledge, and it seems like he’s gone crazy.”

“My dad still has legal custody over my younger siblings and is trying to file a restraining order against Tom to prevent him from seeing them. He stole all of the money in my savings account that I’ve been saving for years (about $12,000) that I forgot he was a signer on and transferred it to an account I don’t have access to.”

“He has been calling the police telling them that Tom is abusing me and they need to arrest him (I have been questioned about this several times.) My dad refuses to respond to any of my texts or calls, but he has been leaving Tom hundreds of voicemails about how he will regret turning me against him.”

She and Tom have since asked a lawyer for help undoing this level of damage, and her mom is trying to regain custody of her little siblings.

She’s extremely stressed out, and how Tom has handled everything has really shown her his true colors. She’s never been more certain that Tom is the man for her and that she should marry him once the dust settles.

What advice do you have for her?

