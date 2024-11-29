He Went On A Date With A Girl Who Accused Him Of Humiliating Her In Front Of Their Waitress Before Saying She Regrets Kissing Him

peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A month ago, this 27-year-old guy confessed to his 25-year-old coworker that he was interested in her. She hesitated, as she wasn’t convinced dating a guy from work was a good idea, but ultimately said yes to a first date with him.

On their first date, they went out to dinner at a restaurant and grabbed drinks at a bar afterward. He thought the date was amazing, as it was easy for them to talk to one another, they laughed, and they even shared a kiss when the night was over.

But then, his coworker ghosted him in the week that followed their date, and she ignored him while they were at work, pretending he didn’t exist.

He had no idea where things went downhill, so he sent her several text messages stating he would like for them to still be friends while expressing his unhappiness over how unpleasant everything got post-date.

She finally texted him back, saying, “Hey _____, You embarrassed me in front of the waitress. I keep my social status quite high outside of work; I date men with money, who buy me things and don’t complain about it; I wear designer clothes, purses, etc.”

“And that night just keeps replaying in my mind how embarrassed I was. I am still bothered and quite regretting a lot of things like going out, the kiss, etc. I am mad at myself for doing all of that, breaking my rules. I will never date anyone at work, and I need that to be understood.”

“I should have stood strong on my opinion in not dating men at work, and I will go back to that. I want us to be friends, but I cannot right now; I just need time to think and breathe. Drowning me with messages is not helping.”

He says he didn’t do anything in front of their waitress that evening at dinner. But after the waitress handed him the bill (he paid for the whole thing), he was surprised that it cost $80 for six of their drinks.

He did say something out loud to his date, but the waitress wasn’t in earshot. The bill was $180 in total. Also, his date never indicated that she felt humiliated or uncomfortable.

peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

After all, she went on to kiss him. So he was absolutely horrified to read her text message accusing him of embarrassing her.

The way she replied seemed to be cold and conceited as far as he was concerned. She did say she cared for him before their date, and they were wonderful friends at work, so he can’t help but feel upset.

What advice do you have for him?

