Her Mom Started Crying And Called Her Heartless When She Said No To Taking In Her Sister’s Abandoned Kids

This 32-year-old woman has a 36-year-old sister named Lisa, and she’s not the golden child; Lisa is. Back when they were kids, Lisa never got scolded or reprimanded because she walked on water in the eyes of their parents.

Sadly, their mom and dad treated her like she should try harder to be more like Lisa and like she was never good enough or measured up to her big sister.



Lisa is now married to her 38-year-old husband, Jason, and they have three children together: a 4-year-old son, a 6-year-old son, and an 8-year-old daughter.

“I’ve been working two jobs for years, and I just finally closed on a small house last month. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s mine, and I’m proud of it,” she explained.

“So here’s where the drama starts. Lisa and Jason have been having issues for a while, but a few weeks ago, Lisa decided she needed a “break.” Not just from Jason, but apparently from being a mom too.”

Lisa packed up some of her belongings and walked right out the door. Jason was left frantically trying to hold down his job and manage caring for all the children alone, but he works crazy hours.

Lisa’s kids have since been going back and forth between her cousin’s house and her mom’s house as they’re doing their best to give Jason a reprieve.

A week ago, her mom phoned her up and mentioned she should take in Lisa’s kids, as she now has a home of her own.

Her mom said it would be just “until Lisa gets her act together.” Her jaw hit the floor, and she pointed out to her mom that she only just moved into her house and she hasn’t even unpacked everything yet.

She also does not have all of her furniture, but more importantly, she’s not able to handle playing mom to Lisa’s three kids.

After she declined, her mom attempted to make her feel bad, so she would say yes. She said that Lisa’s kids are their family and they should have a stable home environment.

Her mom accused her of being selfish, then remarked that she isn’t a mom, so it’s not like she has better things to prioritize in her life.

“I snapped. I told her that Lisa is the selfish one here, not me,” she said. “She’s the one who walked out on her kids!”

“And why should I have to put my life on hold because Lisa can’t handle hers? Mom started crying and said I was being heartless.”

“The whole family is now split. Some are on my side, saying it’s unfair for me to suddenly become a caretaker, while others are calling me cold and ungrateful. Lisa, by the way, hasn’t even called to check-in. She’s been posting Instagram pics from God knows where looking like she’s living her best life.”

While she feels awful for Lisa’s abandoned kids, she never asked to be a mom, and she doesn’t see how they should suddenly be her burden to carry.

She worked her heart out to accomplish what she has in life, and she doesn’t want to have to put her life on hold because her sister is incapable of being a parent.

She’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her to decline to take in Lisa’s abandoned kids.

