Her Sister Stole Her Fiancé, So She Intentionally Destroyed Her Sister’s Wedding Day

This 27-year-old woman’s 25-year-old sister, Emily, was always extremely close to her. Then, she got engaged to a 30-year-old guy named Jake, and Emily became super friendly with him.

It made sense that Emily was invested in a relationship with Jake, given their sisterly bond. She asked Emily to be her Maid of Honor, but then, a year ago, the wheels came off the bus.

She began to realize that Emily was spending more and more time with Jake. At parties and family events, Emily clung to Jake’s side, even though she was also engaged.

Emily then started calling and texting Jake much more than she used to. She felt deep down that it was too strange for Emily to be so attached to Jake, but she ignored her instincts.

Six months ago, Emily came clean to her: Emily and Jake had shared a kiss. It broke her to hear that her own sister cheated with her fiancé.

Jake issued an apology to her and swore that kissing Emily didn’t mean a thing to him. Emily also maintained that the kiss was meaningless, as she pushed her to “get over it” and quit “being dramatic.”

She couldn’t simply let such a big betrayal go, though. She and Jake got into a blowout fight about it, and Jake ended their engagement.

Then, one day, Emily showed up at her front doorstep with another confession. Apparently, Emily and Jake had spent the last four months dating in secret, even though Emily’s wedding date was two weeks away, and she was moving ahead with marrying the other guy. Not Jake.

“She begged me not to tell anyone because, you know, it was “too late” to cancel her wedding, and she didn’t want to lose everything she’d worked for,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.