His Wife Wants To Back Out Of The Divorce She Filed For, But He’s Worried Nothing Will Change

At the beginning of the year, this 37-year-old man’s 34-year-old wife filed for divorce. They were married for 12 years and attended counseling together in an effort to fix things between them.

He still loves his wife, but she confessed that she fell out of love with him three years back.

Their marriage counselor suggested that they separate in March since nothing they had tried was working for them.

The separation was intended to show them another side of their marriage, but it didn’t exactly accomplish that at all.

“I ended up moving out of the house, and quite honestly, I was much happier living by myself,” he explained.

He mentioned to his wife that he would not be filing for divorce, but if she preferred to do that, it was fine by him.

She filed in May, and he wasn’t surprised since their separation wasn’t helping them magically want to come back together.

His wife asked for full custody of their daughters, their home, her car, six figures in alimony, and $4,000 a month in child support.

“My wife doesn’t work since she’s a full-time stay-at-home mom,” he said. “I was never going to leave her without anything, but it sort of hurt me that she would try to get all those things, knowing well that I would have barely anything left afterward.”

