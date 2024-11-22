Her Best Friend Took Back Her Cheating, Toxic Ex, And It’s Making Her Sick

This woman’s best friend has been stuck in a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship for some time now. Her friend’s boyfriend sounds like a walking red flag, too.

First of all, he cheated, and in addition to the infidelity, he’s really harmful to her best friend’s mental health. He would compare her friend to other women, control what her friend wore, and take advantage of her friend financially.

“And he has an inappropriate relationship with his roommate. This is the girl he cheated on my friend with,” she added.

Her best friend was struggling with all of this and had been super unhappy. But, she was thankful when it seemed as though her friend was coming to her senses and realizing his behavior wasn’t okay.

She would talk to her best friend every single day as well, allowing her to vent and helping her see that she deserved more.

“We wrote down my friend’s deal breakers, and he broke each one. This process really hurt me because I could see how much he lowered her self-esteem, and I could see she didn’t love herself enough,” she recalled.

Then, her friend finally broke up with the guy. Yet, they continued talking on and off, and she was asked not to let her friend go over to his house again. Spoiler alert: that didn’t work. She’d check her friend’s location and see her friend was with her then-ex.

It only took a few weeks for the pair to get back together, and when her friend shared the news, she was totally shocked.

“Nothing changed other than the fact they missed each other. In fact, he proved he didn’t change because the day they broke up, he slept with his roommate!” she revealed.

