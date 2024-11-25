How To Keep Your Ceramic And Terracotta Pots Safe For The Winter

Throughout the spring, summer, and even fall, countless people opt to display their gorgeous blooms in garden pots that line their porches or patios.

But now that the cooler months are upon us, it’s time to winterize these containers so they live to see another beautiful season.

Winter-proofing is an often forgotten-about task, yet it’s crucial to prevent your containers from cracking. Whether you have terracotta, plastic, thin-walled ceramic, or unsealed wood pots, they can all crack or even break after being exposed to the freezing and thawing patterns of winter.

Terracotta and ceramic pots are most likely to crack due to their porous nature. However, you can keep them safe and protected with only a few easy steps.

First, Clean Your Garden Pots Prior To Storing

To mitigate pests and diseases from festering in your containers during the cold months, be sure to clean them.

You should start by removing all the soil, and if it’s healthy, add it to some garden beds or your compost pile. Then, use a rag or soft brush to scrub the containers with warm, soapy water. Once you’re finished, rinse and repeat until all the dirt is gone.

And if you know that pests, fungus, or bacteria may be a problem, you can wash your pots with a bleach solution. Just mix one part bleach with nine parts water.

Finally, thoroughly dry your containers before you move on to storing them.

