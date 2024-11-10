New Research Suggests Genetics Are A Major Determining Factor For Gout, Contradicting The Belief That Just Excessive Drinking Or Poor Diet Cause This Chronic Form Of Arthritis

While gout is commonly linked to excessive drinking or poor diet, new research has revealed that genetics may play a larger role in developing this form of arthritis than previously thought.

A team of scientists looked at genetic data from 2.6 million people across 13 different cohorts of DNA data. The data included 120,295 individuals with “prevalent gout.”

The team compared the genetic codes of people with gout and people without gout. They found 377 DNA regions where there were variations specific to the condition, and 149 of them had not been linked to gout before.

Environmental factors and lifestyle habits still contribute to the development of gout, but the new findings suggest that genetics are a major factor in determining whether someone gets gout. The researchers think there are more genetic links that have not yet been discovered.

“Gout is a chronic disease with a genetic basis and is not the fault of the sufferer—the myth that gout is caused by lifestyle or diet needs to be busted,” said Tony Merriman, an epidemiologist from the University of Otago in New Zealand.

Gout is a type of arthritis that causes pain and swelling in the joints. It is caused by too much uric acid in the blood that builds up in the joints, most often in the big toe.

The uric acid forms sharp crystal needles, and when the body’s immune system starts to attack those crystals, significant pain and discomfort arise. Gout attacks come suddenly without warning, usually at night.

Genetics affect the chances of the body’s immune system attacking the crystals and the way uric acid is transported throughout the body.

There is no cure for gout. It will come and go, but there are treatments to help manage symptoms and reduce levels of uric acid.

