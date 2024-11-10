She Wants To Leave Her Husband After He Went On Vacation To Mexico With Her Best Friend And Left Her Behind

This 45-year-old woman’s best friend decided to plan a girls’ trip along with some of their friends from high school, but she was not invited to come along.

All of a sudden, everyone bailed on her best friend, so her best friend’s husband stated that he would go with her to Mexico so her plans wouldn’t be a wash.

Her best friend and her best friend’s husband then decided to invite some other people to join them in Mexico.

“They invited lots of people, including my husband,” she explained. “And for the record, they didn’t officially invite me.”

“My husband thought “Yay, Mexico,” and he agreed to go, not really telling me about booking his trip. I was not prepared for him to actually want to take this vacation without me.”

Now, she can’t easily take days off from her job in November, and it’s a crazy time of year for her. Her husband knows how difficult it is for her to request time off this month, so that’s why he never asked her about her plans (how rude).

When she did find out that he booked the trip to Mexico, she confronted him and said that she was really upset he would do such a thing.

Her husband responded that he didn’t care about her feelings and that he was going to Mexico anyway.

He’s currently there without her, and she is refusing to speak to him.

