She Allegedly Pretended To Be A Nurse, With About 60 Patients In Her Care, And It Seems This Isn’t The First Time She’s Done This

A woman by the name of Amanda Leeann Porter was arrested by the Burbank Police Department on November 7th after allegedly pretending to be a nurse.

Not only did Amanda impersonate a nurse, but she also held a job in several hospitals throughout California without a valid nursing license, and she had about 60 patients in her care.

Back in May of this year, authorities were tipped off to a woman allegedly impersonating a nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, which is located in Burbank, California.

A several-month-long investigation was carried out, and authorities zoned in on Amanda as being this nurse.

“Porter applied for and obtained the nursing position at Saint Joseph Medical Center, then began overseeing approximately 60 patients that came under her care between April 8, 2024, and May 8, 2024,” the Burbank Police Department said in a statement.

“Hospital staff soon discovered Porter was impersonating a real registered nurse, who lived out of state. By the time Porter was terminated, she received two paychecks for the time she was fraudulently employed.”

“Porter does not hold a nursing license and is on federal probation for a fraud violation committed in the State of Virginia. During this investigation, detectives learned that Porter continued to obtain employment with various local hospitals using a variety of false identities.”

Amanda ended up in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff for what was determined to be “a similar violation” over at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, located in Santa Clarita.

She bonded out, and then the Burbank Police Department arrested her after obtaining a warrant.

