She Disappeared After Having Dinner With Her Sister, And The Sliding Glass Door To Her Backyard Was Later Found Open

In 2003, 66-year-old June Goodman was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother known for her cheerful and positive personality.

“The most important things to mom were her faith, her family, and her friends. She was a solid citizen and a warm person who everyone liked,” recalled June’s eldest daughter, Donette.

At the time, June lived in Snowflake, Arizona, worked for the US Postal Service, and was gearing up for retirement, a new chapter in her life that she was extremely excited about.

So after she vanished from the quaint town on March 28, 2003, her family and the greater community were left shell-shocked.

The Day June Disappeared

March 28, 2003, started off normally, and in the evening, June met up with Pat Fawcett, her sister, to enjoy dinner together. The pair spoke about June’s upcoming retirement plans, which she was thrilled about, and spent time together until around 8:00 p.m.

At that point, June decided to head home, but not before stopping at Ed’s Market to purchase candy. She ultimately bought four chocolate bars and left the store at 8:25 p.m.

It’s believed that afterward, June traveled to her ranch-style home, which sat at the end of a quarter-mile dirt road. She was a widow and lived there alone.

Upon arriving at her residence, June supposedly sat down on her recliner to watch TV. Then, at some point that night, she vanished.

