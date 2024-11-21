She Felt Offended After Her Teen Daughter Told Her All About The Tacky Christmas Trend

Thanksgiving is officially a week away, but people are already skipping ahead to getting into the Christmas spirit.

I can’t really argue with anyone who wants to put up their tree or decorations already because Christmas really does bring on the joy, and we can all use more of that in our lives, right?

One holiday trend on TikTok this year is the concept of “Tacky Christmas,” and this mom recently learned about it from her teen daughter.

TikToker @realoctavia said she felt offended after her 13-year-old came running into the room and told her all about the concept after pointing out that their artificial Christmas tree is broken, so they will need to get a new one this year.

She says that when her kids were tiny, every year, she decorated their Christmas tree exactly like how hers was done when she was growing up.

“But trees are fancier these days, and they look a little different than what I had growing up, and so, we’ve been kind of on that, you know, train right there – nice little Christmas trees. Whatever,” she said.

“As a matter of fact, the one we had last year had lights built in. It was great.”

She was confused about what her daughter meant by Tacky Christmas, so her daughter said to go on TikTok and investigate.

She did just that and realized all of the decorations were exactly what she had when she was a kid, which she thought was adorable, not tacky!

