She Left Her Toddler Home Alone So She Could Go On A Date In Another City

25-year-old Reese Louise Myers is a mom to a 16-month-old, and she allegedly left her poor toddler home alone so she could go on a date 150 miles away.

On July 28th of this year, Reese left her house in Killeen, Texas, and headed off to San Antonio to meet up with this guy she met on a dating app.

At around 9:50 that morning, Reese’s neighbors called for help and requested a welfare check after realizing the toddler was home without adult supervision.

Police officers arrived at Reese’s apartment complex, located in the 600 block of West Hallmark, and were met with a harrowing picture.

“According to the affidavit, call notes informed officers prior to arriving on scene that a child was hanging out of a broken window and an aggressive dog was trying to attack the child,” KWTX reported.

“Once officers arrived on scene, the affidavit states they found a toddler with his head and shoulders hanging out of the window of a ground level apartment, and there was an aggressive dog charging at other residents attempting to help the child.”

Luckily, the responding officers were able to rescue the toddler before anything bad happened that day.

Plexiglass and cardboard were covering up the window the toddler was hanging out of, and the officers had to remove those pieces to enter Reese’s apartment.

When officers got inside, they discovered the toddler dressed in a shirt with diaper rash signs and feces visibly on their body. The toddler had been left alone with the two protective dogs.

