She’s Accused Of Killing Her Husband, Then Writing A Children’s Book On Grief

This past Tuesday, a judge denied a bond request from Kouri Richins, a 34-year-old Utah mother of three and children’s book author who is accused of killing her husband.

In March 2022, Kouri’s husband, 39-year-old Eric Richins, died of a drug overdose, and Kouri allegedly gave him a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The couple lived in a tiny mountain town close to Park City, Utah. According to prosecutors, Kouri put five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a Moscow mule that her husband drank.

She was arrested in June 2023 and charged with aggravated murder. Additionally, more charges filed in March accused Kouri of another earlier attempt to kill Eric on Valentine’s Day in 2022 using a spiked sandwich.

“There simply are not reasonably available means of mitigating her risk to the community and to herself or the strong incentive for her to flee the jurisdiction of the court,” said 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik during the bond request hearing on Tuesday.

At an August hearing, Detective Jeff O’Driscoll of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called to the stand and detailed his interactions with housekeeper Carmen Lauber, a key witness for the state. Carmen claimed to have sold fentanyl to Kouri on three separate occasions.

Investigators first identified a link between Kouri and Carmen via multiple text messages, and Carmen was arrested with drugs and other illegal items at her home.

Initially, Carmen denied knowing how Eric died, but in a later interview with O’Driscoll, she started talking after learning drug charges against her could be reduced or eliminated completely in exchange for helpful information.

At that point, O’Driscoll stated that Carmen “went back and forth on what happened, what didn’t happen, and in what order things happened.”

