Texas Received Its Very First Visit From The Michelin Guide, And Here Are The Restaurants That Were Awarded Stars

This past Monday, the Lone Star state received its very first visit from the Michelin Guide. At an invitation-only gala event in Houston, Michelin stars were awarded to 15 restaurants in four different Texas cities.

The state has been well-known for its barbecue and Tex-Mex offerings. Now, the new awards have expanded its culinary reputation, representing 26 diverse cuisines.

The Michelin Guide visits restaurants up for stars numerous times each year. Five criteria are judged, including product quality, flavor harmony, mastery of cooking techniques, the chef’s voice and personality being reflected in the food, and consistency between each dining experience.

“We monitor the evolution of the culinary landscape closely, and Texas has been on our radar for years,” said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guide’s International Director.

“A Michelin star is a worldwide benchmark awarded to restaurants offering the highest quality of food. From a culinary perspective, Texas deserves to be put on the international travel map. The food culture and authenticity make it worth traveling here because it’s really unique and deserves worldwide recognition.”

In Austin, three barbecue restaurants took home a Michelin star, including Leroy and Lewis Barbecue, which started as a food truck in 2017; La Barbecue, famed for its flavorful brisket; and InterStellar BBQ, where meat is cooked low and slow over post oak.

Two Austin-based American eateries, Olamaie and Hestia, earned a Michelin star as well. Olamaie boasts southern offerings and curious cocktails; meanwhile, Hestia has a 20-foot hearth in its open kitchen that makes for exciting live-fire cooking.

A discreet Japanese restaurant, Craft Omakase, and a casual contemporary joint, Barley Swine, also brought home one star each in Austin.

Moving over to Houston, five restaurants serving up a wide range of cuisines were given a Michelin star.

