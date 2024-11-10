She’s Leaving Her Husband Since He Admitted He Might Not Want Their Baby, Even Though She’s Already Six Months Pregnant

This 31-year-old woman and her husband Evan, who’s 34, got married five years ago after dating for three years. And at the beginning of their relationship, she believed she’d hit the “jackpot.”

“He was attentive, thoughtful, and supportive, or so I thought,” she recalled.

“But as time went on, he slowly became more and more absent, putting his friends and family before me in every way possible.”

For some context, Evan has been close with the same group of friends since high school. They’re constantly hanging out, and her husband has made it clear that his friends will always come first, even if that impacts their own life together.

Evan had no problem canceling their plans at the last minute if his friends needed him for an “urgent” video game session or to “help out.” She tried not to read too much into it at first, either. However, she eventually realized she was always getting put on the back burner.

Evan’s mother is difficult to deal with as well. According to her, her mother-in-law has never liked her, and her husband has never defended her against his mother or set any boundaries.

“When his mother told me I wasn’t ‘good enough’ for her son at our engagement party, he laughed it off,” she revealed.

“And at our wedding, she ‘accidentally’ got into a fight with me over a small detail about our ceremony and has constantly undermined me since then.”

More recently, she found out she was pregnant six months ago. Yet, even with a baby on the way, Evan isn’t stepping up to the plate.

