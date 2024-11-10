He Left Flowers On The Doorstep Of A Woman He Went Out With Twice, But She Thinks It Was Creepy And No Longer Wants To Talk To Him

This guy recently went out on a second date with a woman and thought it actually went pretty well.

Following their first date, he admitted that they were both busy, and the communication seemed a bit one-sided. However, things improved after their second date.

“I felt like there was mutual interest, and there was consistent conversation,” he recalled.

The woman he’d been seeing wound up going through a very tough time, though. First, she got sick and was ultimately hospitalized. He tried to be there for her by ordering her some food, which she agreed to.

That’s how he got her address and had a lot of food delivered to her house. So, she could freeze any leftovers and be set on meals for a while.

But then, after the woman was already sick for over a week, her grandfather passed away. She’d already taken time off from work due to her illness, and given the death in her family, she was forced to miss even more work to plan the funeral.

He felt terrible that she was being inundated with so much stress and grief at once, which is why he wanted to do something nice for her. More specifically, he picked up a small bouquet and a cheap card from a grocery store.

“Nothing fancy. I didn’t sign my name, just ‘Get well soon. Sorry for your loss. This too shall pass,'” he detailed.

“I had her address, so I left the flowers by her door and went home. I figured it would be a breach to do anything more.”

