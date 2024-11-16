A Girl Showed Up For Their First Date And Instantly Left After Saying He Wasn’t Her Type

Over the last several weeks, this guy’s been talking to a girl he met on Instagram. They tried to organize a first date a handful of times, but it never worked out, as this girl was pretty flakey.

But yesterday, she reached out to him and said she happened to be free that night and wanted to grab drinks with him.

They arranged to meet at 7 p.m., but right before he left his place to meet up with her, she asked if he could send over a couple more photos of himself since he didn’t have a lot of pictures on social media.

He had no problem with that, so he sent her videos and photos so she could really tell what he looks like.

“IMO, I’m an attractive guy,” he explained. “She then said I just wanted to make sure you’re my type.”

He laughed and didn’t take offense to that. He thinks he’s good-looking and has a lot of confidence. He did add that if he happens to not be her kind of guy, she can leave the date, and he won’t be offended.

This girl mentioned she was catfished in the past and was trying to prevent it from happening to her again, so that’s why she wanted more evidence of his attractiveness.

He made it down to the bar they were meeting at, and he stood outside to wait for her to arrive. She pulled up in an Uber, opened the door, and said hi to him.

He was excited to see she looked amazing and way better than how she came across in her photos.

