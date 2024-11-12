The Mysterious Balls That Washed Up On Sydney Beaches Have Been Identified As Mixed Waste With Hundreds Of Components, From Soap Scum To Veterinary Drugs

Weeks ago, thousands of round, sticky black balls washed up on the famed beaches of Sydney, Australia.

The mysterious blobs prompted beach closures across the city’s shores as scientists worked to trace their origins and formation.

Initially, they were thought to be tar balls that formed from crude oil or natural oil from the ocean floor, but the debris turned out to be something much different.

A series of analytical tests were conducted by the Australian government and scientists from the University of New South Wales.

Their investigations revealed that the black balls were likely from a source of “mixed waste.” They used a combination of chemical analytical techniques to determine the complex composition of the material.

“We found the sticky spheres contained hundreds of different components, including molecules that derive from cooking oil and soap scum, PFAS chemicals, steroidal compounds, antihypertensive medications, pesticides, and veterinary drugs,” said Jon Beves, the leader of the study and an associate professor from the School of Chemistry.

The researchers first identified the carbon composition of the balls to get a general idea of what the debris was made up of.

Radiocarbon dating suggested that the interior of the balls contained about 70 percent of modern carbon and 30 percent of fossil carbon.

The surface consisted of approximately 85 percent modern carbon and 15 percent fossil carbon. Modern carbon refers to carbon that comes from biological sources like plants and animals instead of fossil fuels.

