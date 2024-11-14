The Remains Of 28 Civil War Veterans Were Found At A Seattle Funeral Home

The cremated remains of 28 Civil War veterans were recently discovered in storage facilities at a funeral home and cemetery in Seattle, Washington.

The copper and cardboard urns have been sitting on dusty shelves for decades, awaiting burial. Most of the veterans were finally given a military burial at Washington State’s Tahoma National Cemetery in August.

The urns were all labeled with the soldiers’ names, but there was nothing to connect them to the Civil War.

Volunteers with the Missing in America Project (MIAP), a non-profit organization that tracks down the unclaimed remains of veterans, led the effort to uncover the stories of the deceased.

“It’s amazing that they were still there, and we found them,” said Tom Keating, the organization’s Washington state coordinator. “It’s something long overdue. These people have been waiting for a long time for a burial.”

The Civil War was the deadliest war in American history. During the conflict, 600,000 soldiers lost their lives.

It is unclear how these remains ended up in the funeral home and why they were not claimed. However, many veterans moved across the country when the war was over and settled in Seattle.

Genealogical research was carried out on the remains of these 28 individuals, which revealed a Civil War background for each of them. The volunteers concluded that all the soldiers had fought for the Union army.

One soldier was a survivor of a notorious Confederate prison in Georgia known as Andersonville. Others had fought in the Battle of Gettysburg.

