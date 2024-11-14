She’s Hurt That Her Boyfriend Spent A Night In Bed Hugging His Crying Ex-Girlfriend

When exes try to stay friends, and one of them still has feelings for the other, things are bound to get messy.

This 25-year-old girl has a 30-year-old boyfriend named James, but two years ago, he broke up with his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend Winnie.

James and Winnie decided to be friends after the breakup, and that definitely put a strain on her relationship with James.

This is mainly due to Winnie being unable to move on. Winnie genuinely believes that James is her soulmate, and she won’t acknowledge that James simply stopped feeling the love for her.

“So a conversation they will very often have is James literally spending hours going over the logic of why he broke up with her,” she explained.

“He tries to reassure her since they’re still friends and she’s hurting, but I have witnessed some of these conversations, and he’s loving but firm.”

“I suspect some of you will say there’s still something going on, but there really isn’t. James is definitely over her.”

Two weeks ago, she and James moved in with one another, which resulted in Winnie really going off the deep end. Winnie has been crying nonstop and acting depressed over their relationship progression.

Over the weekend, she spent Saturday evening at her mom and dad’s house as she was picking up some more belongings to take to her new place.

