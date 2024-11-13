This California Teen Was Buried Alive By Her Jealous Boyfriend And His Best Friend On Labor Day In 2003

In 2003, Justine Vanderschoot was a 17-year-old high school student from California in what appeared to be a typical teenage romance. She was dating 18-year-old Daniel Bezemer, who often went over to her home and ate dinner with her family.

Justine was known by her loved ones as “a young woman sure of herself and what she wanted in life.”

However, prosecutors claim that Daniel “turned jealous,” and their young relationship was marred by Daniel’s “jealousy” and “control.”

Then, Daniel and his best friend, 21-year-old Brandon Fernandez, plotted to kill Justine, burying her alive on Labor Day in 2003.

That day, Justine and Daniel attended a family dinner at her home before leaving to meet up with Brandon.

Daniel strangled Justine, put her into Brandon’s car, and drove to the woods, where they had already dug a hole to bury her.

In the woods, the men took off Justine’s clothes, poured a substance believed to be methanol on her, and buried her.

Daniel and Brandon reportedly told investigators later that Justine had made noises and moved after she was buried in the grave.

“She had dirt in her esophagus and lungs. So she was gasping for air when they buried her,” said Justine’s mother, Lynnette Vanderschoot, during a 2017 parole hearing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.