This Med Student Was Last Seen Walking Alone In 2014 Before He Vanished, And Potential Sightings Led His Family To Believe He Was Alive In San Diego

In 2014, Derek Seehausen was a fourth-year medical student at the University of Southern California (USC). He was known as an athletic outdoorsman who was also at the top of his class and loved by his peers.

Yet, on August 5, 2014, the 26-year-old mysteriously disappeared, and possible sightings caused his loved ones to believe he could still be alive.

That Tuesday evening, Derek reportedly told a friend he needed to be up early the following morning for work and went home.

Then, he was seen driving to a Vons supermarket located on Alvarado Street and withdrew $200 cash from an ATM at 10:34 p.m.

This was unusual for Derek, who didn’t typically carry a lot of cash around. Additionally, he bought milk and cereal, which were subsequently found in his home.

Later that night, Derek was spotted returning a set of keys to his friend’s house, located on the 1000 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Next, he sent a payment of $2,999 to a friend using his iPhone to repay a loan for medical school.

Derek must have returned home afterward since his cell phone, wallet, and keys were found there. His car was left behind as well.

He was last seen at 12:02 a.m., walking on foot on the 2000 block of Alvarado Street. Derek was not carrying a bag; he was only carrying his ID and $200 in cash.

Derek’s disappearance was shocking for his friends and family. There was no indication that he intended to hurt himself.

