She Broke Her Boyfriend’s Heart When She Told Him She Won’t Help Care For His Disabled Sister

This 20-year-old girl and her 21-year-old boyfriend are high school sweethearts, and they really want to be able to make their relationship work, even though they have encountered some challenges with sorting through college life and preparing for their futures individually as well as jointly.

Her boyfriend has also been struggling with some family matters, and she’s done her best to be supportive of him as he sorts through everything.

However, her boyfriend brought up his disabled sister and stated that when his parents are no longer able to care for her, he’s prepared to step in.

She thinks it’s honorable of her boyfriend to want to provide for his sister, as his sister is unable to be independent.

But this means that down the road, her boyfriend’s sister will wind up living with the two of them in their home.

“I ultimately would have to share his responsibility of having to take care of his sister, and we wouldn’t have the life that we dreamt of together…because both of us are in the same boat, and I have to be there for him, and I have to take care of his sister with him,” she explained.

“I don’t want that. I care for his sister, too, I really do. Ever since I met her, I wanted to spoil her with gifts because she was child-like.”

“But to live with his sister and having to throw away dreams of us finally being together, I just can’t. I know I’m selfish to say all of this, but I really can’t find myself supporting him with this decision.”

She expressed her feelings to her boyfriend regarding his sister, and he’s currently not speaking to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.