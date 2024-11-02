Two People Were Able To Communicate In Their Dreams For The First Time Ever In A Groundbreaking Experiment

Researchers at REMspace, a startup based in California, have reported that two people were able to communicate in their dreams.

The experiment is an example of the potential that lucid dreams have to create new communication methods, pushing the limits of what scientists thought humans were capable of.

The company claimed that two individuals managed to induce lucid dreams with success and shared a simple message using specially designed equipment.

Lucid dreams occur when a person knows they are dreaming while still in the dream state. They are achieved during REM sleep, a stage of sleep characterized by increased brain activity, rapid eye movement, and temporary muscle paralysis.

The phenomenon could help solve physiological problems or assist people with learning new skills. In an experiment conducted on September 24, participants were sleeping at their homes while a specially developed apparatus remotely monitored their brain waves and other polysomnographic data.

When the server detected that one of the participants had entered a lucid dream, it generated a random Remmyo word, which was sent to him through earbuds.

The participant repeated the word in his dream. His response was recorded and stored on the server. The second participant entered a lucid dream eight minutes later. She received the message from the first participant.

Upon awakening, she confirmed that she had received the message. The exchange marked the first “chat” to occur in dreams. The groundbreaking experiment was similar to the concept shown in the movie Inception.

In addition, two other people were apparently able to communicate with the server through their dreams, according to REMspace.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.