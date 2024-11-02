She Wants To Divorce Her Husband And Choose Her Dogs Over Him

This 32-year-old woman has been with her 35-year-old husband for the last 13 years. They share three children and two dogs.

She adores animals, and ever since she met her husband, she said she wanted to be able to own dogs as soon as they could purchase a home with a suitable yard.

So, when they did buy their home four years ago, she made sure to find a place that already had a dog door.

Then, her husband purchased two dogs for her and their kids three years ago, but ever since then, it’s sadly turned into a source of contention.

“I’ve made concessions for him in regards to the dogs, but it’s never enough and to the point where he’s asking me to choose between him or the dogs,” she explained.

“By concessions, I mean: he doesn’t want the dogs on living room furniture or in our bedroom AT ALL. The dogs used to sleep with our kids in their beds, but he purposely bought bunk beds without discussing it with me, so now the dogs can’t even do that.”

“Then it became he didn’t want them in the house and to be kept outside. I find outside animals cruel and I refused to do it. So he put up a large gate in between our formal dining (where the dog door is) and the kitchen area so they can’t get into the rest of the house unless I open it.”

It’s not like her dogs are badly behaved, and her husband has a valid reason for wanting to confine them to one small area of their home.

She also pays for every single thing related to the dogs, like their vet care and food, so they’re not a financial burden on her husband.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.