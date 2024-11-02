Scientists Are Able To Grow Chickens Without Eggshells, Representing A Significant Breakthrough For Stem Cell Research

A major breakthrough has been made in stem cell research with the development of a new method to grow chicken embryos without their eggshells.

It could lead to direct observation of chick embryo development and improve scientists’ understanding of how they grow.

Since chicken eggshells are opaque, chick embryo development has always been somewhat of a mystery to scientists. There have been attempts to create transparent eggshells in labs, but those were unsuccessful.

During one attempt, embryos were removed from their shells after three days of incubation and transferred to a transparent artificial cultural vessel, where they would hatch. However, the embryos did not develop normally. By the third day, the membrane of the yolk got too dry.

A team of Japanese researchers has come up with a system that replaces the eggshell of domestic white leghorn chickens (Gallus domesticus), allowing for monitoring of the bird’s embryonic development.

The researchers put the chicken eggs in an artificial culture vessel made from transparent film. They suspected that the drying out of the yolk membrane was impeding normal development.

To prevent the yolk membrane from drying out, they placed their culture vessel on top of a rotary shaker that generated constant movement. Its top plate was at an angle of about seven degrees.

The team tested different rotational periods, including six rotations per minute, 10 rotations per minute, and 28 rotations per minute.

The development and survival of embryos at each period varied after 10 days. The survival rate was highest at six rotations per minute, but all the embryos showed signs of developmental delays.

