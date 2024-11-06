10 Purple Houseplants To Help Your Space Feel More Regal, Mysterious, Or Magical

Purple Has Often Been Associated With Royalty, Mystery, And Magic

Purple has often been associated with royalty, mystery, and magic, and when it comes to gardening, purple houseplants can bring a touch of elegance and vibrancy to your living space.

Let’s Look At 10 Purple Houseplants You Can Add To Your Home

Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a curious beginner, the allure of purple foliage is hard to resist.

From the delicate beauty of African Violets to the bold statement of the Purple Heart Plant, there’s something for every plant lover in this spectrum of color.

Let’s delve into the world of purple and go over 10 beautiful blooms you can cultivate right at home.

African Violet

African Violets are synonymous with grace and charm, and these delicate beauties are quite the favorite among garden enthusiasts.

They thrive in bright but indirect light, and their soil should be kept moist but not drenched. An application of special African Violet fertilizer every couple of months will also make them shine even brighter with their distinctive purple hues.

Persian Shield

The Persian Shield, with its iridescent purple leaves, reflects a regal charm that’s hard to ignore.

This plant enjoys high humidity, so misting the leaves regularly can be a real treat for it. Aside from that, just place it in a spot with bright indirect light and keep the soil evenly moist for a royal display all year round.

Lavender

Who doesn’t know and love the relaxing and soothing aroma of lavender? Growing it indoors is a joy not just for the eyes but also for the senses.

Provide it with plenty of sunlight, and make sure the soil is well-drained. A little pruning here and there will help in maintaining its pleasing shape.

Purple Heart Plant

The Purple Heart Plant is famous for its cascading stems and vibrant purple leaves. Putting this plant in a bright spot with filtered sunlight works well.

Also, watering it thoroughly and then allowing the soil to dry out slightly before the next watering will keep it thriving.

Purple Shamrock

Purple Shamrock leaves have a tendency to open and close like butterflies dancing. The best part? Indirect light and well-drained soil are all that is needed for this delightful plant to thrive.

Just water it whenever the topsoil feels dry, and it’ll reward you with a lively display.

Calathea

Calatheas are celebrated for their intricate leaf patterns and deep purple undersides. These mysterious-looking plants are also perfect for setting a whimsical fall vibe.

They enjoy humidity and indirect sunlight. Also, keep the soil moist but not soggy, and your Calathea will provide a dazzling show in your living room.

Purple Orchids

Purple Orchids are a symbol of luxury and elegance that can seriously liven up your space. Bright but indirect sunlight, coupled with weekly watering, is ideal.

Proper drainage is also key, and occasional misting will help in recreating a tropical paradise inside your home (even as we enter fall).

Purple Waffle Plant

The purple waffle plant’s unique texture will definitely add an extra layer of dimension to your indoor garden.

Bright indirect light and watering when the top soil feels dry will keep this unusual plant in its prime. Plus, if you remain vigilant about pruning, it can lead to a healthier, more robust plant.

Purple Basil

Purple Basil is not just beautiful but also a treat for the culinary enthusiast. It can be used in everything from pestos, salads, and soups to even cocktails and as stunning garnishes.

All you have to do is place it in a sunny window and water it regularly without making the soil soggy. Its aromatic leaves will add a splash of color and unforgettable flavor to your dishes.