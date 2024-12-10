10 Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Netflix Tonight

Prathankarnpap - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s Officially The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year!

Parilov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

And no, I’m not referencing holiday decorating, gift shopping, cookie-baking, or going to dinner parties.

I’m talking about how we finally have the perfect excuse to curl up on the couch with comfort food and fuzzy socks as we binge the most heartwarming Christmas movies.

Here Are 10 Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Netflix

Prathankarnpap – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There’s no shortage of festive films out there to choose from, either. But remember: not all are made equal!

If you have Netflix and aren’t sure where to start, let us be your guide. Here are the top 10 Christmas movies you should stream on Netflix this holiday season to get in the spirit.

1. Falling For Christmas

Oleksii Nykonchuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

I have loved Lindsay Lohan ever since her “The Parent Trap” days. She’s obviously grown up since then and made a much-anticipated return to the big screen in 2022 with the release of “Falling For Christmas.”

This film follows Lindsay as she plays a newly engaged (and kind of entitled) heiress who goes skiing before Christmas. Then, she gets into an accident and is diagnosed with amnesia or memory loss.

She winds up staying in a lodge as she tries to remember her identity, and the lodge’s charming owner, played by Chord Overstreet, takes care of her.

2. Our Little Secret

tab62 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This season, Lindsay Lohan answered many fans’ wishes and came out with yet another Christmas movie, “Our Little Secret.” And if you were a fan of “Pretty Little Liars,” you’ll be delighted to learn that her co-star in the film is Ian Harding, who played Ezra Fitz in the popular mystery drama.

Lindsay and Ian star as exes who split up during their younger years. Then, years later, they are reunited on Christmas because their new partners happen to be siblings, and they’re forced to spend the holiday under one roof.

The real kicker? They try to keep their past relationship history a secret from everybody, and spoiler alert, their sparks cannot be denied in the end.

3. Meet Me Next Christmas

jonbilous – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Starring Christina Milian, “Meet Me Next Christmas” follows a woman named Layla, who’s set on finding a man she ran into at the airport a year prior.

She’s convinced that he’s the man of her dreams and races around New York City to get tickets to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert in order to reconnect with him.

However, with the help of a charming professional concierge, Layla is led to an unexpected romance.

4. Single All The Way

Natalia Bo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Have you ever dreaded Christmas family gatherings simply because your relatives are always questioning your relationship status?

In “Single All The Way,” a man named Peter, played by Michael Urie, asks his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend for the holidays. Yet, Peter had no clue that his mother, played by Kathy Najimy, would try to set him up with her own fitness instructor.

The hilarious Jennifer Coolidge makes an appearance in this film, acting as Peter’s aunt. And in the end, Peter might realize he has more than platonic feelings for his bestie.

5. The Princess Switch

Sergio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Like Lindsay Lohan, Vanessa Hudgens was another favorite Y2K icon. But in 2018, she stepped outside of her comfort zone and starred in “The Princess Switch” as an American pastry chef.

In the fictional land of Belgravia, she competes in a Christmas baking contest and comes face-to-face with the prince’s fiancée, who is also played by Vanessa herself. The two women look practically identical and come up with the idea to switch lives.

6. Hot Frosty

jfunk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Everyone knows the classic tale of Frosty the Snowman. This film turns the beloved childhood character into someone meant more for adult adoration.

This rom-com stars Lacey Chabert, who plays a widow and falls in love with a hot snowman who came to life. The premise may sound ridiculous, but “Hot Frosty” has actually garnered a rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes!

7. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Igor Tichonow – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? Inject your holiday season with some classic Dolly charm by watching “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.”

This Emmy-winning musical features a landowner, played by Christine Baranski, who plans to sell her hometown real estate to a mall developer, evicting the residents in the process. Dolly, who stars as an angel and wrote every song in the film, guides the landowner and gets her to reconsider the idea.

8. Christmas Inheritance

ricardoreitmeyer – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

There’s no plot more familiar than “Christmas Inheritance,” but that’s precisely why it’s so comforting. In this movie, a spoiled New York City heiress is sent to a little town in New England to test whether she’s ready to take over her father’s business.

Then, she gets stranded in a snowstorm and meets a generous guy named Jake, who changes everything.

9. A Castle For Christmas

4595886 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This cozy rom-com features Brooke Shields, who plays a newly divorced romance writer facing some backlash from fans. She decides to visit Scotland for a reprieve and stumbles upon a castle that played a role in her father’s past.

Out of the blue, she decides to purchase the property from the prickly owner, played by Carey Elwes, and they may go from fighting to falling in love.

10. Holidate

Olena Bloshchynska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Last but certainly not least is “Holidate,” starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. These two may be strangers, but they can agree on one thing: they’re sick of being single for the holidays.

So, they agree to become each other’s plus-ones. And while the arrangement starts off purely platonic, they can’t help but develop feelings for each other in the process.