Her Parents Uninvited Her Husband From Their Anniversary Party Because They’re Humiliated That He’s A Waiter, So She Canceled The Whole Thing

Maria - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Not everybody wants an insane, anxiety-inducing, high-powered career, and there’s certainly an allure to not being tied down to a job that sucks the life out of you.

Three years ago, this 28-year-old woman got married to her 30-year-old husband, and he’s truly a wonderful man.

Her husband has a job at a luxury restaurant, working as a waiter, and he adores what he does for a living. Now, her mom and dad have sadly always looked down on her husband for his job in the restaurant.

Her parents have a whole air of superiority surrounding her husband, and they constantly question her about when he will find a “real career.”

Several months back, she and her siblings decided to put together an elaborate surprise anniversary party for her mom and dad.

They’re coming up on 30 years of marriage, and she has been the one to step in and pay for the large majority of this party.

She’s financially better off than her siblings, which is why she generously pitched in her own cash for the celebration.

“Invitations were sent, catering was booked, and everything was set,” she explained. “Last week, my mom called me and said they were “uncomfortable” with my husband attending because some of their “prestigious” friends would be there, and they didn’t want to be “embarrassed” by his job.”

“I was stunned. I told her that was cruel and unacceptable, but she doubled down, saying, “It’s just one night — he should understand.”

She wasted no time calling off the party, and her siblings are absolutely livid with her parents for making these disparaging comments about her husband.

However, her siblings feel like she went too far in canceling this party, as they feel it was supposed to be something for their whole family to enjoy, not just a special day for their mom and dad.

But why should she invest in a party for her parents when they think her husband is humiliating for being a waiter?

“My parents are devastated and calling me selfish, saying I ruined their milestone,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if it was mean of her to cancel her mom and dad’s anniversary party after what they said about her husband.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read