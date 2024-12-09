An Ancient Amulet Depicting King Solomon Spearing The Devil Was Uncovered In Turkey

muratart - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In Turkey, archaeologists uncovered a Christian pendant from the 5th century that depicts King Solomon on horseback as he spears the devil.

No other pendant of this kind has been discovered before in Anatolia, a region that covers much of what is now Turkey.

The bronze pendant features ancient Greek inscriptions on both sides. On the side with the imagery of King Solomon, the text translates to, “Our Lord defeated evil.” The other side lists the names of four angels: Azrael, Gabriel, Michael, and Israfil.

According to Ersin Çelikbaş, an archaeologist at Karabük University in Turkey, the pendant was a symbol of power and religion. It was used as an amulet, which is a charm believed to protect its wearer from danger or evil.

Although King Solomon is an important figure in the three holy religions, the artifact is most likely a Christian pendant. Solomon is referred to as a ruler in the Bible and the Torah. He is considered a prophet in Islam.

The pendant was found during excavations at Hadrianopolis, an ancient settlement in Paphlagonia, a region that is located in north-central Turkey on the coast of the Black Sea.

It became a city under Roman rule and was called Hadrianopolis after the Roman emperor Hadrian, who ruled between A.D. 117 and 138. During the Early Byzantine period, it was rebuilt. Today, it is located in the modern city of Karabük.

The archaeological site is known for its animal mosaics. In the past, excavations have revealed churches, baths, villas, fortifications, burials, a theater, and other structures.

The pendant was discovered in a building with an unknown function, although it is thought to be associated with military activity.

“In our previous excavations, we had determined the existence of a cavalry unit here,” said Çelikbaş. “Prophet Solomon is also known as the commander of armies. We understand that he was also considered as a protective figure for the Roman and Byzantine cavalry in Hadrianopolis.”

The pendant likely belongs to a cavalry soldier. The archaeological team dated the artifact back to the 5th century, a time when Hadrianopolis was part of the Byzantine Empire.

Later, Emperor Constantine, who came into power a few centuries after Hadrian, divided the Roman Empire into two. As a result, the Byzantine Empire was created in A.D. 330.

It is the first time that such a pendant has been found in Anatolia, but discoveries of this kind are not unusual in other regions. Previously, a similar pendant was unearthed in Jerusalem.

“The presence of similar artifacts in these two distant geographies indicates that Hadrianopolis was an important religious center in ancient times,” Çelikbaş said.

Eventually, the Anatolia pendant will be displayed in a museum exhibition. It has not yet been decided which one.