This Golden Retriever Enjoying His Christmas Decorations Is A Reminder That Holiday Magic Isn’t Just For Kids

Natalia Chircova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog

No matter how cheesy they may seem, Christmas movies have shown us time and time again that the magical holiday isn’t just for children who believe in Santa Claus.

Even adults who’ve strayed from the Christmas spirit amidst the stressors of everyday life (think Walter Hobbs in “Elf” or Scott Calvin in “The Santa Clause”) can find the cheer and believe again.

But it’s not just young and old humans who enjoy the festive season. A now-viral video on TikTok proves that four-legged friends can feel the magic of Christmas, too.

The clip, which now has over 521,000 views and nearly 131,000 likes, was posted by @maxcoenthegolden, a TikTok account dedicated to sharing the life of an adorable golden retriever named Max.

The TikTok, posted on November 27, captured Max as he took in his owner’s beautiful holiday decorations. The pup is seen lying beside a twinkly light-lined sidewalk, decorated trees, and illuminated candy canes staked in the ground, resting his head beneath the glimmers and appearing totally serene.

“How lucky are we that we get to share the magical season with our pets,” wrote Max’s owner in the caption.

Known as “the goodest and cutest boy” to his TikTok fanbase, Max is clearly a happy canine. Followers have watched him lounge in his backyard, play with toys, and take cute naps in past videos. The latest clip of Max soaking in the Christmas decorations, though, has particularly resonated with viewers.

It serves as a great reminder that, even as we feel pulled in countless directions from now until December 25, we should make an active effort to be present in the moment and take in the wonder that’s right in front of us.

Plus, many commenters pointed out how plenty of furry friends seem to really appreciate the Christmas season, too.

“I think they like the beautiful lights just as much as we do,” wrote one user.

“The sweetest! Our girl stared at our tree from the couch for a good 20 minutes,” added another.

“My corgi loves Christmas. She sleeps under the Christmas tree every night, and on Christmas, she gets her own gifts to unwrap,” shared a third.

So, as you try to pack present shopping, family gatherings, and other obligations into your schedule, perhaps include your dog in the festivities as much as you can.

Even if you simply bring them on an evening stroll to see neighborhood Christmas light displays or gift them a toy to tear open on Christmas morning, the experience will form a heartwarming memory for both you and your pet.