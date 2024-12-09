She Doesn’t Want To Donate A Kidney To Her Dad Since He Walked Out Of Her Life Years Ago

tugolukof - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I find it interesting when someone has wronged you and then walks back into your life expecting you to do them some major favor while pretending like they never hurt you in the first place. Has that ever happened to you?

It’s happening to this 28-year-old woman whose dad walked out of her life 23 years ago. Except now he’s back, or at least, his loved ones are back, expecting her to donate a kidney to him in his time of need.

Her dad abandoned her when she was only five-years-old, and then her mom was left to raise her all alone. As for why her dad forgot about them, it’s because he essentially replaced them.

“He left to start a new family and had little to no contact with me growing up. He never paid child support or even called on birthdays or holidays,” she explained.

“For years, I struggled with feelings of abandonment, but I eventually moved on and built a life without him. Fast forward to now—out of the blue, I get a call from his wife telling me my father is very sick and needs a kidney transplant.”

“She told me that I’m the best match and begged me to get tested. Apparently, his other family members aren’t compatible.”

You can’t tell me there’s no way her dad’s wife is in the dark about his poor treatment of her, so I can’t believe her audacity.

But anyway, she informed her dad’s wife that, no, she will not be getting tested, as she doesn’t want to donate a kidney to him, especially with how he’s acted throughout her life.

She feels her dad picked his wife over her and her mom, and that speaks volumes to her about his character and the kind of man he is.

tugolukof – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I don’t owe him anything after the way he treated me. He made his choices when he abandoned me and my mom, and I feel no obligation to put myself through a major surgery for someone who’s essentially a stranger to me,” she added.

Since she declined to help her dad, his family members have been inundating her with messages, accusing her of being “heartless” and self-centered. Do they not realize the hurt and pain her dad has caused her?

Her dad’s family is saying she’s allowing him to die because she’s spiteful, and she should reconsider and take the high road.

Her own mom believes she should think carefully about her decision, as she is afraid she will feel guilty if her dad dies and she had the chance to save his life.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read